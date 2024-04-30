6,489 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCD traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.51. 2,504,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.31 and its 200-day moving average is $282.15. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.