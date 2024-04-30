Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,763,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,938.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,188,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,340 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.49. 1,091,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,027. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average is $82.83.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

