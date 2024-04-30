The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.14.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.1 %

CI traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $355.99. 54,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,984. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.58. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $104.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

