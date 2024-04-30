CEEK VR Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $40.26 million and $1.85 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010895 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,821.99 or 0.99994466 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012167 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012141 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003698 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05238214 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $1,890,049.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

