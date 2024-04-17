Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 0.9% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $774,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target (down previously from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.80. The company had a trading volume of 561,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,936. The company has a fifty day moving average of $427.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.93 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

