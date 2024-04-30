Islay Capital Management LLC Buys 589 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 283.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,893,000 after purchasing an additional 566,346 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,912,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,878,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,275. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average is $82.83. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

