Investors Buy High Volume of Tenet Healthcare Call Options (NYSE:THC)

THC stock traded up $12.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,369,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,787. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average of $81.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.08. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.50.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,268 shares of company stock worth $4,944,810. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $78,254,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after acquiring an additional 877,180 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $44,412,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,265.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 468,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,208,000 after purchasing an additional 433,877 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,448,000 after buying an additional 404,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

