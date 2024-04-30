Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.25-$12.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.63-$4.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.250-12.250 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $278.64.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $9.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $309.67. The stock had a trading volume of 545,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $322.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

