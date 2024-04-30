Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,756 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3,804.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.66. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $103.48. The company has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

