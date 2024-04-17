Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $78.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,283. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.50.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

