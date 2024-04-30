Norden Group LLC Takes $218.15 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,212,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,149,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 35.1% of Norden Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.27. 186,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,752. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.40. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

