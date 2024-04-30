PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69.

PNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $37.19. 568,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,185. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.49%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

