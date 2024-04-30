Islay Capital Management LLC Takes $187,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.32. The stock had a trading volume of 461,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,566. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.88. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $246.28 and a one year high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

