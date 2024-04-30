Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Senior Officer Sells C$81,000.00 in Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vanessa Pickering sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00.

Orezone Gold Price Performance

ORE remained flat at C$1.25 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Orezone Gold Co. has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$1.70.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$92.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.