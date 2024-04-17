Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Purchases 553 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 319.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,818 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,021,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 174.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,520,000 after acquiring an additional 504,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23,202.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after acquiring an additional 432,967 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,060. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

