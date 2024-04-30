Trinity Industries (TRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Trinity Industries to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.25 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trinity Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRN opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $273,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

