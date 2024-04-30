William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FCN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:FCN opened at $213.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $171.81 and a 1-year high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513 over the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

