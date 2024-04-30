Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.1 %

KDP opened at $33.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.14. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.