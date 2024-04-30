Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.52 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $108.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 82.17%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 166,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 676,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 62,465 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

