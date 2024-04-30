FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $183,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,781 shares in the company, valued at $22,776,179.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,978.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,580 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 368.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 83,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 65,889 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FormFactor by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,007,000 after acquiring an additional 224,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,501,000 after purchasing an additional 45,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

