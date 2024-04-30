Head-To-Head Survey: Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) & KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of KeyCorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares KeyCorp and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 7.53% 8.89% 0.54% Old Point Financial 9.60% 7.51% 0.54%

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

KeyCorp has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KeyCorp and Old Point Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $10.40 billion 1.31 $967.00 million $0.79 18.65 Old Point Financial $80.50 million 0.87 $7.73 million $1.54 9.09

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. Old Point Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KeyCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for KeyCorp and Old Point Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 0 6 12 0 2.67 Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

KeyCorp currently has a consensus price target of $15.71, suggesting a potential upside of 6.63%. Given KeyCorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Dividends

KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. KeyCorp pays out 103.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Old Point Financial pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Point Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Old Point Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans to consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology sectors for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides real estate construction, commercial, and mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, it offers retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products, wealth management, and cash management services. Old Point Financial Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.