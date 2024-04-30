GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
JOB stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.53.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
