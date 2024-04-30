Head-To-Head Analysis: Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) vs. ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO)

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) and ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Elbit Systems and ParaZero Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elbit Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A ParaZero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

17.9% of Elbit Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of ParaZero Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Elbit Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Elbit Systems and ParaZero Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Systems $5.97 billion 1.51 $215.13 million $4.83 42.06 ParaZero Technologies $620,000.00 7.02 -$3.77 million N/A N/A

Elbit Systems has higher revenue and earnings than ParaZero Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Elbit Systems and ParaZero Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Systems 3.60% 10.16% 3.01% ParaZero Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Elbit Systems beats ParaZero Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments. It also offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities. In addition, the company manufactures and sells data links and radio communication systems and equipment, and cyber intelligence, autonomous, and homeland security solutions. Further, it provides various electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems, and laser systems; armored vehicle and other platforms survivability and protection systems, artillery, and mortar systems, as well as provides various training and support services. Additionally, the company offers products and systems solutions to military, homeland security, medical instrumentation, and commercial aviation clients. It markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various governments and companies. It also has operations in Israel, North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency. Its autonomous parachute system portfolio includes SafeAir Phantom, SafeAir Mavic, SafeAir Mavic 3, SafeAir M-200 Pro, SafeAir M-300 Pro, SafeAir M350 Pro, SafeAir M-600 Pro, SafeAir M30 Pro, SafeAir V1EX, SafeAir Parallel, SafeAir 350, and Custom Integrations. The company serves system manufacturers, resellers, and online stores. ParaZero Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kiryat Ono, Israel.

