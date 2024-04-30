American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AHR shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. American Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%.

In other news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff purchased 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth $7,694,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $7,763,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $88,504,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

