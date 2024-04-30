Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $1,418.00 at Raymond James

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,224.40.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,144.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,235.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,154.52. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $714.63 and a 12-month high of $1,349.75.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

