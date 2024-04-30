Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Barclays

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.18 and a beta of 1.06. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.76 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $95,955.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $95,955.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 20,606 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,301,681.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,875.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,792 shares of company stock worth $2,781,669. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,862,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,113,000 after purchasing an additional 114,848 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after buying an additional 31,925 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 808,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,075,000 after buying an additional 37,880 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after buying an additional 143,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

