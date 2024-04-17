Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Invests $472,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI traded down $3.30 on Wednesday, reaching $973.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,802,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,850,516. The company has a fifty day moving average of $946.77 and a 200-day moving average of $539.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $93.19 and a one year high of $1,229.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $949.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.