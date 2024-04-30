Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,986,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,814,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,163,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,607,000 after acquiring an additional 39,130 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,088,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 930,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,819,000 after purchasing an additional 73,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 695,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,636,000 after purchasing an additional 84,931 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries stock opened at $148.50 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 390.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

