Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.85.
Several equities analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.
Chart Industries stock opened at $148.50 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 390.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.70.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
