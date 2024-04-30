Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. UBS Group reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

COLM stock opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $86.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.15.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 44.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.0% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 141,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

