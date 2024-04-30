Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $21.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

NYSE VIPS opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Vipshop by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 99,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

