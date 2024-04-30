Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $42.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $77.14.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Omnicell by 65.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 143.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

