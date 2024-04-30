Head to Head Contrast: Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) and Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV)

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) and Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Indivior shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Indivior’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics $19.59 million 0.15 -$14.47 million ($9.84) -0.04 Indivior $1.09 billion 2.26 $2.00 million $0.01 1,793.00

Analyst Ratings

Indivior has higher revenue and earnings than Agile Therapeutics. Agile Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indivior, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Agile Therapeutics and Indivior, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Indivior 0 0 2 0 3.00

Agile Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,878.12%. Indivior has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.78%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than Indivior.

Profitability

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Indivior’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics -73.83% N/A -179.07% Indivior 0.44% 842.72% 12.42%

Volatility and Risk

Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indivior has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Indivior beats Agile Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose. Its core marketed products include SUBLOCADE and SUBUTEX PRO buprenorphine extended-release monthly injections; SUBOXONE, a buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film; SUBOXONE, a buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual tablet; and SUBUTEX, a buprenorphine sublingual tablet for the treatment of opioid use disorder. The company also offers OPVEE nasal spray for opioid overdose reversal; and PERSERIS extended-release injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. In addition, it is developing INDV-2000, a selective orexin-1 receptor antagonist that completed phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD); INDV-1000, a selective GABAb positive allosteric modulator, which is in pre-clinical development phase for the treatment of alcohol use disorder in collaboration with ADDEX therapeutics; INDV-6001, a buprenorphine-based long-acting injectable for the treatment of OUD in collaboration with Alar Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and CT-102, a digital therapeutic for the treatment of OUD in collaboration with Click Therapeutics. Further, the company is developing INDV-5004, a drinabant injection to treat acute cannabinoid overdose. It has a strategic partnership with Aelis Farma to develop AEF0117, a synthetic CB1 specific signaling inhibitor that is in phase 2B clinical trial for the treatment of cannabis use disorder. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in North Chesterfield, Virginia.

