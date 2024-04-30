Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $20.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,320,000 after purchasing an additional 317,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,063,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,297,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,688,000 after buying an additional 639,467 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,451,000 after buying an additional 4,870,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,400,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,234,000 after acquiring an additional 796,829 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

