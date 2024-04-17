Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,590,000 after purchasing an additional 51,630 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 21.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,666,000 after buying an additional 553,248 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 7.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,393,000 after buying an additional 131,170 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,584,000 after buying an additional 69,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,727,000 after buying an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Down 1.3 %

MTN traded down $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.55. The stock had a trading volume of 473,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,994. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $2.22 dividend. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.25%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vail Resorts

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.