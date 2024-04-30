iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

