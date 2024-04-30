Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes $255,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SHW stock traded down $6.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $299.29. 1,064,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $221.76 and a 12-month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

