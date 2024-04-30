Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $542,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JHMM traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 126,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,117. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.02.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

