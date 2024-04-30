Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,718 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF comprises 5.1% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLTR. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.91. 24,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,683. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.17. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $80.99 and a 12-month high of $106.47.

