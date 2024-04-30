Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $16.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.12. 696,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,142. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.96. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $322.95.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.64.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

