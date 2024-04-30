Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,837 SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 84,854 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,401.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 74,128 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after buying an additional 42,745 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 34,201 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,511,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QUS traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,895. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.91. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $114.97 and a 1-year high of $145.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.