Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 21,007 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,007 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 787.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the third quarter worth about $239,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

BUFF traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,605 shares. The firm has a market cap of $404.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

