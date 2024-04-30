Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

CALF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,664 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.