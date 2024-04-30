ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Shares Purchased by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Free Report) by 175.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,603 shares during the quarter. ATAC US Rotation ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 11.86% of ATAC US Rotation ETF worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ATAC US Rotation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RORO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18. ATAC US Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

Get ATAC US Rotation ETF alerts:

ATAC US Rotation ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

The ATAC US Rotation ETF (RORO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, focused on capital appreciation by toggling between US equities and long duration US Treasurys based on a proprietary market risk indicator.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RORO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATAC US Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC US Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.