JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.99. 2,520,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,933. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.45. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

