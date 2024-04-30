Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Invests $268,000 in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned 0.48% of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 163,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,463 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KLIP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. 343,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,937. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.59. KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $20.43.

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Trust – KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (KLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund is a fund-of-fund that tracks an index of China-based internet stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on the full amount of the portfolio.

