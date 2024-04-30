First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stake Lifted by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at $2,546,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 365.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,665,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 494,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,555,000 after purchasing an additional 60,369 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,894 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of RDVY traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 591,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,296. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

