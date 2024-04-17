Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 235 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.37. 448,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,250. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $144.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.49.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,954 shares of company stock worth $8,407,976. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.