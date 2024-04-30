Liberty Global (LBTYK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LBTYK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

