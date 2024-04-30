Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RVLV. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Revolve Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.09.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after acquiring an additional 390,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 229,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 534,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 148,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

