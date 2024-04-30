Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Buys 358 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,629,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,288,000 after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 399,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after buying an additional 1,341,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,225,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,047,000 after buying an additional 804,685 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

COWZ stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.08. 1,446,643 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.49.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

